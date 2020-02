Reverend Kenneth Nelson of Williamstown, formerly of Riverhead and Oyster Bay, died on Jan. 26, 2020 in Syracuse. He was 85 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. and interment will be at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Kamp Kiwanis would be appreciated.

Arrangements are entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.