Aniello “Neal” D. Catapano of Southold died suddenly on Feb. 7, 2020 at his home. The owner of Catapano Farms was 55 years old.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel at the funeral home. The Rev. Richard Jensen of Hope Reformed Baptist Church in Coram will officiate. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department or Southold Historical Society.