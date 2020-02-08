Major Carl (Chuck) H. Schneider of Riverhead died on Feb. 4, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 97 years old.

He was born on April 17, 1922 in New York City to Carl and Elizabeth (Heinrich) Schneider.

He served in the Air Force from 1943 to 1963. He served as a fighter pilot for World War II and as a fighter-bomber pilot for the Korean War.

After the military he worked as a court officer for Riverhead and retired.

He was predeceased by his wife Patricia. He is survived by his sister-in-law Peggy Schneider, and nephews Robert, Richard, Thomas and William.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Feb. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at MacLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Johns Cemetery in Riverhead.