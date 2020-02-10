Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of January 2020:

There was a total of 1,340 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.

Judges Allen M. Smith and Lori M. Hulse presided over the cases.

Algua-Morales, Juan, 33, charged on with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), was fined $1,400 and sentenced to one year conditional discharge by Judge Hulse.

Altamirano, Rebecca, 21, of Hampton Bays, charged on Sept. 29, 2018 with driving while intoxicated (first offense), criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to driving while ability impaired and was fined $660 by Judge Smith.

Alvarado, Emerson, 34, of Riverhead, charged on July 7, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 22 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding, was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Alvarez, John, 31, of Medford charged on Oct. 14, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Anderson, Thomas, 22, of Riverhead, charged on March 6, 2017 with criminal sale of marijuana in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to unlawful possession of marijuana, was fined $175 by Judge Hulse.

Andrews, Thomas, 37, of Riverhead, charged on March 31, 2018 with criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon and criminal contempt in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to disorderly conduct, was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Ardolina, Janice, 53, of East Setauket, charged on Dec. 31, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to driving with improper headlights and parking violation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Baker, Dawn, 45, of Riverhead, charged on Dec. 23, 2017 with driving while intoxicated (first offense), pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to driving while ability impaired and was fined $660 by Judge Smith.

Bartlett, Brandon, 31, of Riverhead, charged on March 19, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, driving with a false inspection stick and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and driving with a false inspection sticker, was fined $593 by Judge Smith.

Bell, Vincent, 50, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 24, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Bravo-Vincente, Oscar, 49, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 28, 2019 with driving with a false inspection certification and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to improper headlights and was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Brown, Janayah, 20, of Middle Island, charged on Jan. 28, 2019 with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 15 to disorderly conduct, speeding, and unsafe lane change, and was fined $345 by Judge Hulse.

Buckman, Sean, 30, of Ridge, charged on Oct. 13, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 22 to two counts of driving with improper headlights, was fined $420 by Judge Hulse.

Buergers, Stephanie, 36, of East Quogue, charged on Dec. 16, 2019 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to disorderly conduct and was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Burgess, Cheryl, 55, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 17, 2019 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to disorderly conduct and was fined $75 and assessed a surcharge of $125 by Judge Smith.

Burton, Alyssa, 22, of Riverhead, charged on May 5, 2019 with aggravated driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), was fined $1,000, sentenced to conditional discharge and Suffolk TASC education program by Judge Smith.

Camey-Cubule, Manuel, 42, of Calverton, charged on Jan. 5 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to driving with improper headlights, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Canel, Abner, 23, of Riverhead, charged on May, 25, 2016 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, on July 2, 2016 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, and on Nov. 30, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to three counts of facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $930 by Judge Smith.

Caruana, Rose, 31, of Hampton Bays, charged on March 30, 2019 with petit larceny and on May 2, 2019 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to two counts of petit larceny, assessed a surcharge of $410 sentenced to time served by Judge Smith.

Casia-Carrisol, Eustolia, 38, of Calverton, charged on Jan. 10 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to driving with improper headlights, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Chiriboga, Ana, 45, of New York City, charged on March 24, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation driving without a license, operating a vehicle without insurance, speeding and two other traffic infractions, was fined $1,020 by Judge Hulse.

Clark, Tracy, 48, of Shirley, charged on Aug. 5, 2018 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to driving while ability impaired and was fined $560 by Judge Smith.

Cojon-Canteo, Juan, 44, of Riverhead, charged on May 22, 2019 with false personation, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 21 to disorderly conduct and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, was fined $375 sentenced to three year probation by Judge Hulse.

Croke, Denise, 30, of East Patchogue, charged on Dec. 4, 2019 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to disorderly conduct and was fined $250 by Judge Smith.

Cruz-Allende, Catalino, 50, of Riverhead, charged on Dec. 23, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Cruz-Barreto, Ronan, 18, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 5, 2019 with driving with false inspection sticker and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to driving with improper headlights, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Curry, Shaun, 40, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 23, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Demopoulos, Jonathan, 34, of Mattituck, charged on Jan. 6 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 21 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and driving with improper headlights, was fined $520 by Judge Hulse.

Dominguez, Genesis, 31, charged with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to petit larceny, was fined $325 and sentenced to three year probation by Judge Hulse.

Donato, Justin, 25, of Mastic Beach, charged on Dec. 13, 2018 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to two counts of disorderly conduct, was fined $500 by Judge Smith.

Egan, Lauren, 20, of Stony Brook, charged on Dec. 12, 2019 with driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked certificate of registration and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to driving without registration, was fined $170 by Judge Hulse.

Fanning, Joseph, 32, of East Patchogue, charged on Jan. 3 with failure to display registration sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to driving with improper headlights, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Ferebee, Tiara, 28, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without a license, and was fined $375 by Judge Hulse.

Fers, Amanda, 35, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 23, 2016 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 15 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, driving with an expired inspection sticker, was fined $450 by Judge Hulse.

Fruin, Jennie, 19, of Laurel, charged on Dec. 8, 2019 with driving a vehicle without certificate of registration and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to driving with inadequate equipment and was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Garcia-Garcia, Manuel, 27, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 11 with driving with false inspection sticker, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to driving with false inspection sticker, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Garcia-Zurdo, Saul, 35, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 27, 2019 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 21 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), was fined $1400 by Judge Hulse.

Gibson, Joseph, 32, of Ronkonkoma, charged on Nov. 24, 2017 with petit larceny and obstructing governmental adminstration in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to obstructing governmental adminstration in the second degree, was fined $500 by Judge Smith.

Giron, Carlos, 30, of Roosevelt, charged on Nov. 29, 2019 with driving with a false inspection certificate and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to driving with a false inspection certificate and was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Gonzalez, Jose, 47, of Watermill, charged on Aug. 29, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Gonzalez-Munoz, Felipe, 42, of Riverhead, charged on July 28, 2019 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to disorderly conduct, fined $275 by Judge Hulse.

Griffin, Stanley Jr. , 20, of Riverhead, charged on May 3, 2019 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and on July 2, 2019 with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 to two counts of disorderly conduct was fined $600 by Judge Smith.

Guevara-Santos, Maria, 41, of Riverhead, charged on Dec. 18, 2019 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 21 to driving with false inspection sticker, driving with improper headlights and driving without a seatbelt, was fined $520 by Judge Hulse.

Gumbs, Anthony, 29, of Coram, charged on Oct. 3, 2018 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, on Oct. 21, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 to disorderly conduct, driving without a license, facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $920 by Judge Smith.

Gustam-Yellen, Elisa, 33, of Holtsville, charged on Nov. 27, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Hackal, Travis, 27, of Calverton, charged on March, 12, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Harrison, Marie, 32, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Henderson, Brenda, 53, of Mastic Beach, charged on Jan. 3, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 22 to aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, and was fined $500 by Judge Hulse.

Hernandez, Marco, 41, of Flanders, charged on Jan. 2 with driving with false inspection sticker and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to driving with improper headlights, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Hobson, Antonio, 37, of Flanders, charged on Aug. 2, 2019 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Khan, Hazrat, 28, of Shirley, charged on Nov. 11, 2019 with reckless driving and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to driving with improper headlights and was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Lentini, Wayne, 45, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Ligon, Jvon, 27, of Riverhead, charged on Aug. 16, 2018 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to driving while ability impaired, was fined $760 sentenced to 20 day sentence by Judge Hulse.

Lopez-Marcos, Adam 36, of Cutchogue, charged on Dec. 1, 2019 with driving with a false inspection certificate and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to driving with improper head lights and was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Love, Ciara, 22, charged on with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to driving while ability impaired, and was fined $760 by Judge Hulse.

Marlow, Nicole, 25, of Shirley, charged on Sept. 18, 2019 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to petit larceny and was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Mccann, Alexander, 21, of Ridge, charged on Sept. 4, 2019 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and driving with improper headlights, was fined $585 by Judge Hulse.

Mcrae, Tyrese, 21, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 11, 2019 with grand larceny in the fourth degree and menacing in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to grand larceny in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct, was fined $600 and sentenced to released on probation by Judge Smith.

Mendes-Barboas, Tatiana, 32, of New York City, charged on Aug. 28, 2019 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to driving while ability impaired, was fined $760 by Judge Hulse.

Mulvery, William, 49, charged with driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked certificate of registration and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to driving with improper headlights and driving with a false inspection sticker, was fined $380 by Judge Hulse.

Nethercott, Kevin, 62, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 22, 2019 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to driving while ability impaired, was fined $700 sentenced to 20 day sentence by Judge Hulse.

Orellana-Salguero, Tony, 23, of Riverhead, charged on July 17, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 21 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding, was fined $550 by Judge Hulse.

Pazos-Cruz, Wilfin Ricardo, 28, of Riverhead, charged on Aug. 26, 2019 with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27 to disorderly conduct, was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Pirir-Chicojay, Efrain, 41, of Peconic, charged on Nov. 28, 2019 with driving with a false inspection certification and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to driving with a false inspection certification and was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Pokorny, Joshua, 44, of Calverton, charged on Feb. 3, 2019 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to driving while intoxicated (first offense) and driving with improper headlights, fined $970 and sentenced to interim probation by Judge Hulse.

Reyes-Chiche, Debora, 29, of Flanders, charged on Nov. 11, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Rivas-Melendez, Carlos, 34, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 28, 2019 with driving with a false inspection certification and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to driving with improper headlights and was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Rodriguez-Sanchez, Klefer, 33, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 25, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Rogers, Tara, 59, of Shirley, charged on May 22, 2017 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and on May 23, 2017 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 15 to two counts of facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $620 by Judge Hulse.

Rose, Octavious, 24, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 14, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, and on May 17, 2019 with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and disorderly conduct, was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Russ, Daniel, 34, of Riverhead, charged on Feb. 17, 2018 with criminal contempt in the first degree, and on March 16, 2019 with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal contempt in the first degree and harassment in the second degree was assessed a surcharge of $410 sentenced to six months of consecutive jail time by Judge Hulse.

Salazar, Juan, 48, of Riverhead, charged on Dec. 19, 2019 with driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked certificate of registration and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 22 to two counts of driving with improper headlights, was fined $420 by Judge Hulse.

Sanchez-Gonzales, Marvin, 22, of Flanders, charged on Jan. 3 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, driving with a false inspection sticker, and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Sarmiento, Mario, 35, of Kings Park, charged on Dec. 29, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Schmieder, Douglas, 61, of Westhampton Beach, charged on March 30, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Scott, Anthony, 57, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 10, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Shute, Kathy, 52, charged with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), driving with improper headlights, fined $1,510, sentenced to conditional discharge, and Suffolk TASC education program by Judge Hulse.

Simone, Christine, 67, of Port Jefferson, charged on Oct. 1, 2017 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Soldo, Sydney, 22, of Riverhead, charged on July 25, 2017 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and on April 30, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to two counts of facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $620 by Judge Smith.

Spruill, Darnelle, 20, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 3, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Taylor, Ryan, 40, of Ridge, charged on Sept. 21, 2019 with refusal to take breath test and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to parking violation, and fined $170 by Judge Hulse.

Thomas, Kenneth, 34, of Brentwood, charged on Nov. 10, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and on July 11, 2019 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Jan. 15 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and disorderly conduct, was fined $485 by Judge Hulse.

Velasquez-Escobar, Emilio, 32, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 5, 2019 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and on Nov. 28, 2019 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27 to two counts of driving with improper headlights, was fined $420 by Judge Smith.

Wesley, Ruby, 68, of Riverhead, charged on Feb. 10, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 22 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $300 by Judge Hulse.

Widener, John, 54, of Riverhead, charged on April 7, 2019 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to speeding, was fined $240 by Judge Hulse.

Williams, Cynthia, 38, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 11 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Wolper, Adam, 38, charged with two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Jan. 14 to two counts of facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, fined $620 by Judge Hulse.

Woodson, Shanice, 31, of Riverhead, charged on June 11, 2019 with petit larceny and false personation, on Oct. 20, 2019 with petit larceny, and on Jan. 4, with petit larceny , pleaded guilty on Jan. 15 to three counts of petit larceny and false personation, was fined $700 and sentenced to one year conditional discharge by Judge Hulse.

Wysocki, Sarah, 36, of Hampton Bays, charged on July 29, 2019 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 15 to aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, was fined $93 and sentenced to fifteen days in jail by Judge Hulse.

Zet, Jeronimo, 56, of Flanders, charged on Jan. 3 with driving with false inspection sticker and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to driving with improper headlights, was fined $210 by Judge Smith.