Arthur A. Stakey of Aquebogue died on Feb. 10, 2020 at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He was 83 years old.

He was born on June 9, 1936 in Aquebogue to Albert H. and Elfrieda (Janke) Stakey. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1954.

He worked as a farmer and terminal operator for Northville Industries.

His family said he was a “farmer since he was 4 years old. Amazing husband and dad but was the best grandfather.”

He was predeceased by his daughter Donna Stakey and sister Marion Palmer.

He is survived by his wife Christine (Smith), daughters Elizabeth (John) Tanzi and Tammy (Michael) Arnau, by his grandchildren Jack, Joseph, Paige, Emily and Eric and by his sister June Fuller.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 14 from 4 to 8 p.m at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Interment will take place at East Marion Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 15. Family and friends are asked to meet at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, 406 E. Main St. at 11 a.m. Saturday to proceed to the cemetery, where a prayer service will take place.