Maria Guiomar Young of Riverhead died on Feb. 11 at Peconic Bay Skilled Nursing. She was 84 years old.

She was born in Gagos, Portugal on April 15, 1935 to Abilio Alpendre and Ana Alexandre.

She was married to Howard Young.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

The funeral procession will begin on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home. The procession will leave at 11 a.m. and go to Sound Avenue Cemetery for a graveside service.