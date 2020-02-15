Cecelia E. Zaleski of Jamesport died on Feb. 12, 2020 at Peconic Bay Skilled Nursing Facility. She was 87 years old.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1932 in Laurel to Joseph Gergela and Anna Zaveski.

She was a member of the Jamesport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She loved the farm life on the Zaleski farm, her family said.

Predeceased by her husband Raymond, she is survived by her daughters Susan (Lawrence) Yovanoff, and Kathleen (Timothy) Knapp, her son Mark (Rebecca Hockaday) Zaleski, and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. officiated by Father Piotr.

Funeral mass will be held on Monday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at Saint Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at Saint Isidore Cemetery.

In lieu of flower, memorial donations to American Lung Association would be appreciated.