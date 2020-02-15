John A. Wilcenski Sr. of Mattituck died on Feb. 13, 2020. He was 87 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where firematic services will be held at 7:30 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Robert Wolosik. U.S. Navy honors will be rendered following the Mass.

Interment will be at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.