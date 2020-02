Renee’ M. Lauriguet of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Mattituck, died Feb. 11, 2020. She was 91 years old.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.