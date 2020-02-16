Riverhead firefighters put out a fire in a house on Woodcrest Avenue just after midnight Sunday.

A 911 caller at approximately 12:15 a.m. reported smoke coming out of the residence, located north of Route 58 on Woodcrest Avenue. The home was reportedly vacant. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Flanders Fire Department responded to Riverhead’s mutual aid call. Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps stood by at the scene.

Reporting from the scene by Thomas Lambui

Photo: Thomas Lambui

Photo: Thomas Lambui

Photo: Thomas Lambui

Photo: Thomas Lambui

Photo: Thomas Lambui