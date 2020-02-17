Artemios V. Tsismenakis of Crete, Greece, Brooklyn and East Marion, died in Brooklyn on Feb. 14, 2020. He was 89 years old.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 4 and 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Dahill Funeral Home, 2525 65th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11204.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 on the North Fork. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 12 Noon all at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church, 1950 Breakwater Road in Mattituck.

Interment will follow at East Marion Cemetery where the United States Army will render military honors.

Makaria will be at O’Mallys, 44780 CR 48, Southold.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is serving the family.