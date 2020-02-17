Lynn Renee Ligon, of Riverhead died Feb. 10, 2020. She was 57 years old.

Born on March 19, 1962, she was the daughter of Barbara and Richard Ligon.

Predeceased by her father in 2017, she is survived by her mother and her son Curtis Flippen.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A visitation will take place at Galilee Church of God in Christ on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 to 11 a.m., following by a service at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.