Today is President’s Day, a federal and state holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February.

The holiday — officially recognized by the federal government as one set aside to celebrate the birthday of our nation’s first president, George Washington — became popularly known as Presidents’ Day after it was moved from the actual date of Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22, to the third Monday in February under the 1971 Uniform Monday Holiday Act. President’s Day is popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.

Federal, state and local government offices are closed today. Schools are closed. Courts are closed. The N.Y. Stock Exchange is closed. Most banks are closed today.

The post office is closed and there are no mail deliveries. UPS and Federal Express are delivering and their offices are open.

The LIRR is operating on a holiday schedule. Off-peak fares are in effect all day.

Suffolk Transit buses are operating on a modified schedule today. a regular schedule today. The S92 and 10C are operating on a regular weekday schedule, as will the S20, S23, S25, S31, S33, S41, S56, S60, S62, S66, S68, S69, S76. The S1 will operate every half-hour. All other Suffolk County Transit buses will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Municipal trash collection in Riverhead follows its regular schedule today.

Riverhead Free Library is closed today.