Wayne Ehlers Jr. of Riverhead died Feb. 15, 2020. He was 40 years old.

Born on in Southampton on July 14, 1979, he was the son of Irene (McDermott) and Wayne Ehlers Sr. He was a Riverhead High School graduate and worked as a driver in the auto repossession industry.

He was a member of Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance.

Predeceased by his mother and his son, Wayne John Henry III, he is survived by his father, by his children, Brendan McLoughlin, Zachary Ehlers, Miranda Ehlers and Sebastian Ehlers, all of Riverhead, and by his siblings, Kelly Hartmeyer, Noel Ehlers and Robert Ehlers, all of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. There will be a graveside service at Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery in Farmingdale at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. The funeral procession will leave McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Friday.