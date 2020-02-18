Ellen M. Saunders of Riverhead died at her home on Feb 16, 2020. She was 74 years old.

She was born on March 8, 1945 to Peter Mclean and Margaret Manley in the Bronx. Her foster parents were Louise and Frank Jeducka.

She graduated from Flushing High School in 1963 and worked as a waitress at Cliff’s Elbow Room and Cliff’s Elbow Too for over 30 years.

She was a member of the American Legion and vice president and head of the Women’s Auxiliary.

Her hobbies included wine, NASCAR, and being a Trump supporter.

She was predeceased by her husband Franklin Sr. and her son Franklin Jr.

She is survived by her children James Hinchy, Rosemary Brown and Cynthia Cormier, all of Riverhead and Pamela Conway of Mattituck, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. John Evangelist Church with interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.