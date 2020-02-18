Renee M. Lauriguet formerly of Mattituck and Jupiter, Florida, died in Port Charlotte, Florida on Feb. 11, 2020. She was 91 years old.

She was born in Queens on April 3, 1928 to Mary Agnes (Mannes) and James L. Kennedy and was raised in Bay Shore. She grew up in Bay Shore. and then moved to the North Fork where she lived for nearly 40 years. On Christmas Eve, 1947 she became engaged to Robert G. Lauriguet and they married on August 21, 1948.



She lived on the North Fork for nearly 40 years before moving permanently to Florida in 2011, where she previously spent winters.

She was a communicant of Scared Heart Parish. She will be remembered as a mother and grandmother whose whole life was her family.

Predeceased by her husband of 62 years on March 9, 2011, she is survived by her, her children Sharon Demopoulos of Mattituck, Robert G. Lauriguet Jr. of Port Charlotte, Florida, Michele Feaster of Freedom, California, Deborah Lauriguet Kolar of Santa Cruz, California and Lynette Morales of Eugene, Oregon; by a brother, Robert Kennedy; and by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers William and Joseph Kennedy.

Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan-Grattan Funeral Home.

Memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.