Vincent J. Daley of Brookhaven, formerly of Aquebogue, died on Feb. 16, 2020. He was 87 years old.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1932 in Lindenhurst to Vincent and Elizabeth Daley. He graduated from high school and then served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.

After his military service he worked as a commercial clammer in Babylon. His hobby was gardening.

He is survived by his wife JoAnne, his brother Joseph, his sisters Mary Linger and Helen Glazer, his children Vincent of East Patchogue, Joyce Austin of Ridge, and David Sr. of Mexico and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Interment will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.