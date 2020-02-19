A homeless man was arrested on an assault charge last night after a dispute at the Speedway gas station that sent another man to the hospital, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Police were called to the the Speedway station at the corner of Route 58 and Ostrander Avenue at 10:15 p.m. and found a male victim with a laceration to his hand, according to a police press release issued early this morning. The victim gave a description of a man “who caused the laceration,” the press release said. Police did not say how the laceration was caused or whether a weapon was involved.

The detective division was notified and asked to assist in the investigation. Patrol units located a suspect a short time later and was positively identified by the victim.

William Duff, 56, described by police as undomiciled, was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a class D felony.

The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of his injury.

Duff was transported to Riverhead Police headquarters for arrest processing and held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.