Carolyn J. Guyton of Riverhead died on Feb. 17, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 69 years old.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1950 in Greenville, North Carolina to Henry Johnson Clemons and Eva (Spruill) Clemons.

She had retired from her work as a housekeeper at Peconic Bay Medical Center and work at Suffolk Life Newspaper.

Her hobbies included reading, yard work and casinos.

She was predeceased by her son Jason.

She is survived by her husband Steve of Riverhead, her mother Eva Clemons of North Caroline, her children Lawanda Clemons of Riverhead, Jawanda Bland of Riverhead, Jeremy of Riverhead, many siblings, and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ. Funeral service will be held afterwards at 11 a.m. with internment to follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.