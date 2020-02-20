Diane S. Robinson of Riverhead died on Feb. 15, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 68 years old.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1951 in Oakhall (Colombia), Maryland.

She graduated from high school and worked as a punch presser in the manufacturing industry for the AMP-AKZO company.

She was predeceased by her daughter Tina Robinson.

She is survived by her daughter April Robinson, and grandchildren Jacob Robinson, Serenity Briggs, and Jermaine Daniels Robinson.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home officiated by Minister James Harris.

Family and friends are asked by the family to share their condolences through the funeral home’s website.