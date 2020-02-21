John A. Wilcenski Sr. of Mattituck died Feb. 13, 2020. He was 87 years old.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1932 in Laurel, to Mary Anna (Peksa) and Alexander Wilcenski. He graduated from Mattituck High School in 1950, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy on his 18th birthday. He served his country for four years.



On May 2 1959, he married Jeannette Cichanowicz and they made their home in Mattituck for the past 61 years.

He was employed at Brookhaven National Laboratory for 38 years where he worked as a cryogenic technician. He was an ex-chief, active and honorary member of the Mattituck Fire Department for 64 years.

John was the most cherished dziadek, father and husband, his family said. “What a sweet, determined, hardworking, fun-loving man! I am forever thankful for the gift of life and family he brought me and for all the love and laughs we got to share,” a grandchild said.

Predeceased by his daughter Deborah A. Wisowaty in February 2018, he is survived by his wife, his children, John A. Jr., (Susan) of Westhampton, Patricia (William K.) Granneman of Califon, New Jersey and Cutchogue and Donald Wilcenski of Southold; by seven grandchildren, William J. Granneman, Katherine Wilcenski, Alexandra Wilcenski, Elizabeth Wilcenski, Alex Wilcenski, Andrew Wilcenski and Laurel Wilcenski, and by a great-granddaughter Emily Ann Granneman.

The family received visitors on Feb. 16 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father Robert Wolosik on Feb. 17 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama, where U.S. Navy honors were rendered following the Mass. Interment took place at the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mattituck Fire Department.