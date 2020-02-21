Larry Judd of Riverhead died Feb. 19, 2020. He was 76 years old.

A U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea from 1964 to 1966, Judd was commander of the American Legion Post 273 in Riverhead from 1994 to 2005.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to America’s VetDogs, 371 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787.