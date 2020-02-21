A two-car crash on Nugent Drive outside the Suffolk County jail in Riverside sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

A northbound Chevrolet Malibu on Nugent Drive turning into the jail entrance crashed into a southbound Jeep. The Jeep spun around and went off the roadway, coming to a stop in the woods.

The female operator of the Jeep was taken by Flanders- Northampton Volunteer Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center with injuries described by police as not life-threatening.

The road remained open, as police diverted traffic around the accident. Riverhead Fire Department was called to the scene on the report of a possible vehicle fire, but that turned out to be unfounded. Photo: Peter Blasl