To the Editor:

When will the town come up to a solution on the terrible parking problem? The local businesses have been complaining to them for years now. It’s getting worse and will continue to get worse with all these multi-dwelling buildings going up.

The town has had a knee jerk reaction and started a parking ticket blitz! What good does that do?

The town should build a two-story parking garage behind the Suffolk Theater. It already owns that property. And it is a perfect location in the middle of town, a convenient walk to every part of downtown. This will boost tourism and enrich the local businesses here, who are losing customers because there is no parking near their establishments.Try to park behind Digger’s for lunch or early dinner. Forget that idea. That owner is losing thousands of dollars because of it.

I am encouraged with the arrival of the new town supervisor, who seems to be highly motivated to address our issues. Time will tell.

Michael Travis

Riverhead