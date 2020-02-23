There’s a lot going on this week around town. Here’s your weekly roundup.

The big news about to be made this week — regardless of the result — is the school construction bond vote taking place on Tuesday.

Voters are being asked to decide two propositions. Proposition 1 is an $87.7 million proposal that would address spatial needs, as well as infrastructure and security needs. Proposition 2 would fund $8.8 million in athletic facility improvements, additional parking capacity and a “fairgrounds” entrance. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (To find your polling place, go to the RCSD poll place finder. For more details on the propositions, click here. Check back Monday for a full bond vote preview.

Riverhad High School students will host a fundraiser for the Phillips Avenue food pantry on Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

The “Empty Bowls” event is hosted by Riverhead High School’s ceramics students, cooking club, photography club and jazz band members. Bowls made by the ceramics students will be sold for $3, $5 and $10 — filled with soups made by the cooking club. The jazz band will provide musical entertainment and photography students will have an exhibit and sale. In addition to the soup sale, the photography students will have a sale… Thurs Feb 27 6 p.m.

A Black History Month celebration will talk place on Friday evening at the Riverhead library. Join the African American Cultural and Educational Festival for music, dance, song, spoken word and food in this celebration of African American culture and history. The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

A dinner honoring this year’s Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal, Dawn Thomas, will take place on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Vineyards. The dinner is a fundraiser for the East End Emerald Society, which puts on the annual parade, now in its seventh year. The grand marshal dinner will take place on Feb. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Vineyards in Aquebogue. Tickets are $45.

These are just some highlights. To see what else is going on around town this week, visit the RiverheadLOCAL events calendar.

Meetings this week

The Suffolk County Legislature will hold committee meetings in Riverhead this week, in advance of the general meeting to be held in Riverhead next week (March 3). The county legislature meetings will take place in the legislative auditorium at the Evans K. Griffing County Center in Riverside.

Monday

Environment, Parks & Agriculture Committee, 10am, county center

Veterans & Consumer Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., county center

Public Works, Transportation & Energy Committee, 2 p.m., county center

Landmark Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., Riverhead Town Hall

Tuesday

School district special meeting: bond vote 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Budget & Finance Committee Committee, 9:30 a.m., county center

Seniors & Human Services Committee, 10:30 a.m., county center

Fire, Rescue and Emergency Medical Services & Preparedness Committee, 11:30 a.m., county center

Wednesday

Government Operations, Personnel, Information Technology & Diversity Committee, 10 a.m., county center

Education & Labor Committee, 12:30 p.m., county center

Economic Development, Planning & Housing Committee, 2:00 p.m., county center

Architectural Review Board, 4 p.m., Riverhead Town Hall

Thursday

Traffic Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m., Riverhead Town Hall

Public Safety Committee, 9:30 a.m., county center

Town Board work session, 10 a.m., Riverhead Town Hall

Ways & Means Committee, 12:30 p.m., county center

Health Committee, 2 p.m., county center

Parking District Advisory Committee, 4 p.m. Riverhead Town Hall

Zoning Board of Appeals, 6:30 p.m., Riverhead Town Hall

Friday

Alternative Transportation Committee, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Riverhead Town Hall

In case you missed it

