Henry P. Flinter of Southold died at home on Feb. 20, 2020. He was 79 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Feb. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s RC Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett.

The Rite of Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.