Hilary E. Wowak of Calverton died at his home on Feb. 23, 2020. He was 83 years old.

He was born in Riverhead on Feb. 17, 1937, the son of Stanley and Josephine (Yousik) Wowak. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1954 and received his bachelors at N.Y. Institute of Technology.

He was a police officer for Suffolk County and retired as a sergeant in 1994. His hobbies included golfing and traveling.

He is survived by his wife Carol (Tyska) of Calverton; his siblings, Stanley, Joyce, Richard, and Susan Ganko; his children, Philip, Jason, Lindsey and Jill; and by six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will be held privately at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.