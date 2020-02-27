Auditions for the canine comedy “Sylvia” will be held on Monday March 9 and Tuesday March 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riverhead Free Library.

All roles are open and the audition will consist of readings from the script.

If selected for the show, rehearsals will be held two to three evenings per week until the performance weekend at Jamesport Meeting House on April 24 to 26 — Friday and Saturday shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday show at 2:30 p.m.

The auditions will be held after the opening weekend of “Wolf Hall,” so people involved in that production will have no conflicts.

The play has six roles open for audition:

Sylvia (lead), female, no age specified. Role is a dog with attitude. Must have a good stage presence and able to act both vulnerable and confrontational. The role requires getting down on hands and knees occasionally.

Greg (lead), male, must look old enough to be married for 22 years. Role is Sylvia’s new owner. Must be good at playing comedy.

Kate (lead), female, must look old enough to be married for 22 years. Role is Greg’s wife.

Tom (supporting), male, must look old enough to be married for a few years. Role is a “guy’s guy” who meets Greg at the dog park.

Phyllis (supporting), female, no age specified. Role is Kate’s friend that gets pulled into the conflict.

Leslie (supporting), male or female, no age specified. Role is a marriage counselor.