Barbara Kleczkowska of Riverhead died on Feb. 26, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 77 years old.

She was born in Poland on Sept. 13, 194, the daughter of Jozef and Stanislawa Lukaszewski.

She worked as a window decorator in Poland and as a housekeeper in the United States.

She was a volunteer for the Flanders Senior Center. Her hobbies included reading and she had a strong will. Her family said “she was courageous in battling her heart problems.”

She has surviving family in Poland.

Cremation was private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.