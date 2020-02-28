Lawrence B. Zebroski of Flanders died on Feb. 19, 2020 at Westhampton Care Center. He was 73 years old.

He was born on May 30, 1946 in Greenport, the son of Lawrence P. and Stella (Laskiewicz) Zebroski. He went to Westhampton Beach High School.

He was a former teacher in Mattituck. He was also a past owner of Tire Craft and part owner of Tire Country in Riverhead.

His hobbies included NASCAR, golf, fishing and horses.

He is survived by his wife Barbara (Klein) of Flanders, children Kevin of East Quogue and Keith of Tennessee, and four grandchildren.

Interment was held on Feb. 24 at Saint John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.