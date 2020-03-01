Riverhead Town Police are investigating a suspicious early morning fire on Sweezy Avenue in Riverhead.

Police received a report of a fire on the ground under a vehicle parked in front of 415 Sweezy Avenue at 3:38 a.m. today.

Responding New York State Police and Riverhead Police patrol units arrived and extinguished the fire, according to a Riverhead police press release.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the Riverhead Police detective division and the Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad were also requested to assist in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to notify the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500 Ext 289. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.

On March 1, 2020 at 3:38 A.M. the Riverhead Police Department received a report of a fire on the ground under a vehicle parked in front of a residence at 415 Sweezy Ave, Riverhead. The responding New York State Police and Riverhead Police Patrol units arrived and extinguished the fire. Due to the suspicious nature of the fire the Riverhead Police Detective Division was requested to respond to the scene. The Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad was also requested to respond to assist in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to notify the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500 Ext 289. All calls will be kept confidential.