Four scholarships totaling $16,000 are open for any Riverhead high school or college students with exceptional athleticism or academics — applications must be submitted by March 16.

Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo announced yesterday that four scholarships will be awarded from the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators. Two scholarships will be awarded to individuals with excellency in athleticism and the other two for academics.

Each recipient will receive $4,000 which will be awarded on Italian-American Day celebration on May 18.

The scholarships are available for any student that resides in the district and is represented by an Italian-American Conference member. To obtain an application form contact Palumbo’s office at (631)727-0204 or email at [email protected]

“I am very proud to providestudents within my district with scholarship opportunities,” said Palumbo. “It is always my pleasure to help students and parents offset the rising cost of college in any way I can. I strongly encourage any interested student to apply for the program; as in years past, I expect it to be very competitive selection process. I am excited to meet the winning recipients on Italian-American Dayand am thankful to be a part of this organization.”