Arline M. Doppel of Riverhead died on Feb. 28, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 91 years old.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1928 in Brooklyn to William Wiess and Clara Schweizer. She moved to Riverhead in 1987.

She is predeceased by her son Kenneth and brother William Wiess.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years Harold, daughter Irene (Tom) Winter and grandchildren Maureen (Devon) Bennett and Elizabeth Winter.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home.

Funeral processions will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home and then travel to Calverton National Cemetery.