Mary Anna Fisher of Mattituck died at her home on Feb. 27, 2020. She was 90 years old.

She was born on Oct. 3, 1929 in Bronx to Mary (Bolt) and Milton Smith.

She worked as a classified ad manger for the Montclair Times in New Jersey before moving to the North Fork in 1995.

She was a member of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies included being a “faithful prayer warrior”, reading, and staying up to date on current events. Her family said “she loved being a mom, but most of all her greatest joy was being Nana to her granddaughter Danielle.”

She was predeceased by her brother Milton “Buddy” Smith Jr., sister Elizabeth Kate “Kay” Belford, and her husband of 58 years Bernard.

She is survived by her sister Dorothy Grace Voltmer (Ralph) of New Jersey, children Caren Ann Heacock (Eric) of Mattituck and Gregg Charles (Shawn) of North Carolina, and granddaughter Danielle Rebekah.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice in Westhampton Beach or Faith Gospel Mission Outreach in Southold would be appreciated.