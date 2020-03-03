Riverhead school officials advised parents today that a man approached students at a bus stop in Flanders this morning and “attempted to engage in inappropriate conversation” with them.

Children at the bus stop were students at Riverhead Middle School and Pulaski Street Elementary School, according to recorded messages made by the principals at the two schools which were sent out to parents midday today.

The man was described as a black male in his 30s. No further description was provided in the message.

The notification did not say whether the man was on foot or in a vehicle or where the bus stop was located.

School officials said Southampton Town Police were notified of the incident and are investigating.

“Please continue to reinforce with your children all necessary stranger safety protocols needs to be alert for suspicious individuals and to report any suspicious behavior immediately,” the message said.

Southampton Town Police could not immediately be reached for comment.