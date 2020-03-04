Riverhead Town Board members say they want more information about where the town stands with its $40 million sale of 1,644 acres of vacant industrial land in Calverton.

“I have some questions about the status of our applications before the DEC and the Suffolk County Department of Health,” Councilwoman Catherine Kent said at the start of yesterday’s town board meeting, reading from a prepared statement.

“I would like outside counsel to brief us on what issues are outstanding with the DEC and what options are available to the town if we are unable to meet our contractual obligations,” Kent said.

Councilman Tim Hubbard joined in Kent’s request.

“I too want an update from the attorneys on the EPCAL situation. It’s been a very long time since we met with them and have been updated,” Hubbard said. The last time a meeting with outside counsel on the EPCAL sale was on a town board meeting agenda was in July.

“Unfortunately under the last supervisor we weren’t included,” he said.

Riverhead’s contract of sale with Calverton Aviation & Technology requires the town to obtain final approval for an eight-lot subdivision of the EPCAL site and file the subdivision map in the county clerk’s office by May 15. (That date is one year from the date the purchaser gave the town its “notice to proceed” to closing, ending its “due diligence” period and finalizing the contract.)

Whether the town will be able to meet that deadline and consummate the deal as scheduled is not within the town’s control. Its ability to file a final subdivision map depends on actions by the State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. That’s because the Riverhead Planning Board’s June 20, 2019 preliminary approval of the town’s eight-lot subdivision map is contingent on the town first obtaining both a Wild Scenic and Recreational Rivers Act permit from the DEC and approvals from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services under the county’s sanitary code. Contingencies like those are typical for preliminary subdivision approvals granted by the planning board.

As first reported by RiverheadLOCAL on Jan. 22, the town’s Wild Scenic and Recreational Rivers Act permit application is stalled at the DEC. The town filed the application on Sept. 3. The DEC almost immediately responded with a Notice of Incomplete Application, requiring the town to “provide a detailed narrative and site plans describing the planned use of the subject property once the land has been subdivided as proposed” before the DEC will review the application. See prior story: “With clock ticking on contract deadline, fate of EPCAL subdivision rests with N.Y. State DEC” (Jan. 22).

To date, that’s where things still stand with the town’s DEC permit application. There have been meetings between DEC staff and town representatives, according to the DEC, as well as Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and her predecessor, Laura Jens-Smith.

The town’s position has been that it can’t provide specific details about future development at the site because the details are not yet known. According to records obtained from the DEC through a Freedom of Information Law request, Riverhead argues that environmental review of the proposed action should be done at the site plan stage — after the purchaser files its own applications with the DEC — and not when the town seeks the WSRRA permit for its subdivision.

But the DEC says that kind of assessment must be done before the property is divided and sold. Delaying environmental review until after the subdivision is complete would constitute “segmentation” of review, which the law prohibits, the DEC said.

Aguiar said at the Feb. 19 board meeting the town does not agree with the DEC’s analysis. The board at that meeting authorized its engineering consultant L.K. McLean Associates, which prepared the eight-lot subdivision map, to create additional maps showing additional information sought by the DEC. See prior story: “Back to the drawing board for town’s EPCAL subdivision” (Feb. 22).

The town didn’t file a formal application with the county health department until Jan. 17, according to a health department spokesperson. Suplemental information was submitted Jan. 24, the spokesperson said.

“SCDHS staff’s review of the application is underway, but has not been completed,” she said in a Feb. 14 email.

Councilwoman requests an update from purchaser also

Kent yesterday also asked for Calverton Aviation & Technology to come back to the board for an update. Representatives of the company have not met with the board since October. Company principals did not attend that meeting. Instead, its attorney, Christopher Kent, appeared with representative of three companies he identified as potential tenants of the industrial space CAT proposes to build at the site. (Editor’s note: Christopher Kent, a former town councilman, former deputy town supervisor and former deputy town attorney, is the ex-husband of Councilwoman Catherine Kent.)

One of the three companies, ULC Robotics, returned to the town board last month seeking a short-term runway use agreement to allow the company to test drones it is currently developing at its Hauppauge headquarters. Attorney Kent appeared before the board at a work session last month as the attorney for ULC Robotics, said the agreement between the town and ULC would terminate upon the sale to CAT.

Catherine Kent yesterday said the board should be provided “additional details about the intended development as of the property as envisioned by CAT especially as it relates to aviation.” The purchaser has not been forthcoming with details about its plans for the property, the councilwoman said.

“There’s just been a shroud of secrecy around this whole deal from the beginning,” Kent said. “As a board member, I’d just like to have more information and I’m certain the community would like to have more information as well.”

Concerns about impacts of aviation uses

Referring to a comment made by the supervisor at the Feb. 19 about potential “de-icing” at the enterprise park’s runways after the site is sold to CAT, Kent yesterday questioned what that would involve.

“1,4-Dioxane is found in de-icing fluids and it is a threat to human health, wildlife, groundwater and habitat,” the councilwoman said. “Where would these materials would be stored on the site?” she questioned.

“Do we know hat protocols are in place for firefighting operations on the site? We must be convinced that the necessary safeguards are in place,” Kent said. She said she is particularly concerned about groundwater conditions at and around the site after the revelations in Newsday about contamination around the Grumman facility in Bethpage.

Foam is the primary fire-extinguishing agent for all potential hazards or areas where flammable liquids are transported, processed, stored or used as an energy source, according to Chemguard, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer and distributer of firefighting foam products. Foam works by smothering fires involving flammable liquids — against which water is generally ineffective. [https://www.chemguard.com/]

Foams are used to extinguish fires involving jet fuels and were used at the former Grumman site for firefighting training as well as firefighting activities.

The chemicals in these foams frequently contains perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) or perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), which are believed to be human carcinogens.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2016 issued a lifetime advisory for PFOA of 0.07 micrograms per liter (µg/L). There is no federal drinking water standard for the substances, considered, like 1,4-Dioxane, “emerging contaminants.”

New York State is currently promulgating regulations that would set a drinking water limit of 0.010 micrograms per liter (µg/L) for these emerging contaminants. The rules are not yet finalized.

PFOA has been found in monitoring wells established by the Navy on portions of the former Grumman site, downgrading from the firefighting training area there. The contaminant has also been detected in some private wells south of the former Grumman site.

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio said the U.S. Navy covered this topic thoroughly at its last community meeting Jan. 31. which was held at Manorville Fire Department headquarters. She was unable to attend that meeting due to a previous commitment to another meeting, she said, but obtained the information from the town’s community development agency, which always attends the Navy’s update meetings.

Aguiar, who attended the four-hour meeting, agreed. The Navy provides “a wealth of information” about “where they’ve been, where they’re going,” she said. “Do we necessarily agree with everything? Not necessarily, but they do put up quite a presentation and it’s a lot to absorb. It’s a lot of concerns and a lot of issues.”

However, the supervisor disagreed with Kent about the need to bring CAT in for an update just yet.

“At the moment I don’t find a need to bring in the applicant until we have all our facts together and we have some good solid responses and questions and I would welcome that when they do come in the entire council becomes part of that,” Aguiar said at the meeting yesterday. She said the town still has work to do in preparing its response to the DEC’s notice of incomplete application. She said she expects she will be briefed in the coming weeks and said she will keep the board in the loop.

“I agree it should be open communication and we’re gonna continue that and we’re gonna move forward as quickly as we can but as cautiously as we can to protect the interests of the taxpayers, the citizens and make sure that … CAT if it does come to fruition, the contract that we, again — and I’ll repeat —protect those 1,050 acres,” Aguiar said.