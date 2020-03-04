Updated (10:30 a.m.): The handgun seen in the possession of a man on Roanoke Avenue early this morning turned out to be a BB gun, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said in a phone interview.

No charges have been brought, though the case is still an active investigation, the chief said.

A 911 caller at about 7:40 a.m. reported seeing a man with a handgun on Roanoke Avenue opposite Riverhead Cemetery.

Riverhead Police units descended on the area in search of the subject, who was described as a Hispanic male. The caller reported seen the man, who was accompanied by a female, stuff the handgun in the front of his pants. He reportedly then entered a house at 840 Roanoke Avenue.

Police shut down Roanoke Avenue between Pulaski and Cranberry streets as they searched for the man. He called police headquarters to say he was in a second-floor apartment in a house police units had surrounded and would exit the house from a back door. He did so and was detained without incident, police said.

A nearby day care center and the school district were quickly notified of the incident and then notified as soon as it was resolved.