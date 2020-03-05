A Flanders woman is facing a felony assault charge after she called police to report being in a physical dispute with a man at the Riverside Laundromat on West Main Street.

Police said a woman called 911 at 7:54 p.m. yesterday to report that she was in a physical dispute with a man at the laundromat. Responding officers determined that the female caller was the assailant and the male subject was the victim of an apparent assault. The victim on scene identified the assailant and police placed her under arrest. The Riverhead Police detective division was asked to assist in the investigation.

Tonya M. Minter, 34, of Flanders was arrested and charged with one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a class D felony. Minter was held for morning arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.