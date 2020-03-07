Browse through a free selection of gently used or brand new prom attire on Saturday, March 21 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Riverhead Free Library.

Teens and their parents are encouraged to come to the event and select an outfit for prom night. Community members and North Fork Bridal Shoppe in Wading River have donated a number of prom items including dresses, suits, shoes and accessories.

A $100 gift certificate to Rico’s Clothing will be raffled that night and can be used towards a tuxedo.

Community members that would like to donate their clean and gently used or new prom attire can drop off at the teen department of the Riverhead Free Library. The library is accepting donations until March 13.