Jennifer M. Burgess of East Setauket, formerly of Riverhead, died on March 2, 2020 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 36 years old.

She was born on June 30, 1983 in Brookhaven to Annette Amato and Jay Burgess.

She attended Eastport High School. She loved animals and going to the beach.

She was predeceased by her mother and sister Shannon Sypher. She is survived by her father, brothers Seth Daniell, Alex Daniell, Deven O’Rourke, Shane Sypher and Tyler Sypher, and her grandmother Arlene.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.

Memorial donations to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.