There will be an elevated risk of fire spread today thanks to gusty winds and low relative humidity, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement this morning.

A dry air mass will combine with gusty northerly winds to create

conditions more conducive for fire spread, the weather service said.

Relative humidity is expected to decrease to 20-25% with wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph today. These conditions would likely aid fire spread if ignition occurs.

There is also a coastal flood advisory in effect this morning.

Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level is expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline, where brief minor flooding will likely occur, the weather service said.