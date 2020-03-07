Lykara M. Atkins of Riverhead died on March 5, 2020 at the Kanas Center in Quiogue. She was 29 years old.

She was born on April 12, 1990 in Brookhaven to Ramon Overton and Edna Atkins.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers Alan Minter and Junius, her stepsister Sha-Von Goode, step-brothers Corey Hardy and Dwayne Riddick and grandparents Walter Overton and Dorothy Booker.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, March 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. Funeral service will follow and interment will be held at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.