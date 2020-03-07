Raymond J. Cubells of Mattituck died at his home of March 5, 2020. He was 83 years old.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1936 in Queens to Faustino and Alice (Wasilewski) Cubells. He graduated from Powell Memorial High School in 1954 and served in the US Army from 1954 to 1962. After his service he attended Iona College.

He worked as a subcontracting administrator at Northrop Grumman in Bethpage.

He was a Eucharistic minister at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. His hobbies included sports, especially soccer and baseball. He was a Yankees fan.

Predeceased by his sons Raymond Jr. and James, he is survived by his wife Eva (Schug), children John, Margaret LaGiudice and Stephen, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and by his brother Joseph and sister Jacqueline Bambino.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, March 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 9 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Saint Charles Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Saint Patrick’s Church in Southold would be appreciated.