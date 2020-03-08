Suffolk County Police have arrested a Riverhead man and his female accomplice for robbing a Lake Grove bank Sunday afternoon.

Caleb Christiansen, 30, entered TD Bank, located at 2822 Middle Country Road in Lake Grove at about 2:35 p.m. Sunday, approached a teller, displayed a handgun and presented a note demanding cash, Suffolk Police said in a press release Sunday night. The teller complied and Christiansen fled the bank to a white Jeep where Jeanne Marie Zoller, 49, was waiting outside, according to the press release. The Jeep fled southbound on Hawkins Avenue.

Fourth Precinct officers located Christiansen and Zoller in the Jeep a short time later on Hawkins Avenue.

Christiansen and Zoller, of Mastic, were both charged with Robbery in the First Degree. They are being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Monday morning, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.