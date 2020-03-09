Schools
K-12
- Shoreham-Wading River School District – all buildings closed Monday, March 9 (see story)
College & universities
- Columbia University – all classes suspended March 9 and 10
- Fordham University – all classes canceled March 9 and 10, online instruction to begin March 11
- Hofstra University – all in-person classes closed March 9 to March 13
- Stony Brook University – all classes will be conducted online from March 23 until end of spring 2020 semester
