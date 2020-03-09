Novel coronavirus, spreading across the United States, is beginning to have impacts on nearly every sector of society: the economy and business, healthcare and education, travel and hospitality. And every sector of society is mobilizing to prepare for a wider outbreak.

New York had 142 confirmed cases of the disease as of this morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced. There is one confirmed case in Suffolk County, where health officials have tested just 18 people to date. Thirty-five individuals in Suffolk are under precautionary quarantine, County Executive Steve Bellone said this morning.

Rep. Lee Zeldin has joined other elected officials in urging the federal government to automate testing for the virus that causes COVID-19. Zeldin today wrote a letter to the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration urging them to do everything in their power to make automated testing available in as many facilities as possible.

The governor said automated testing could increase testing capacity in New York State by more than 1,000 tests per day.

The State Education Department today issued new guidelines for schools, including a requirement for schools to close for 24 hours if a student or staff member attended school prior to being confirmed as a positive COVID-19 patient.

If there is a COVID-19 case related to a school, the school will be contacted by the State Health Department in consultation with the local health department. Quarantine, restricted movement, and monitoring should only be directed by local departments of health at the direction of the State Health Department, according to the new guidance document.

Schools and local governments are doing extra-heavy cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces in their facilities and vehicles.

Riverhead Town is paying extra attention to its senior center in Aquebogue, where lunches are served and activities take place daily, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said. All vehicles used to transport seniors and support the Meals on Wheels programs are being cleaned and disinfected.

Southold Town has canceled all congregate meals at its Human Resource Center. Meals will continue to be delivered to the homebound and there will be curbside service for seniors 60 and older who are mobile but want to limit their risk of exposure. (Call 631-298-4460 to register for this service.)

Southampton Town is not canceling meals at its senior centers but is doing “top-to-bottom cleaning and disinfecting,” a spokesperson said.

Shoreham-Wading River schools will reopen tomorrow, after closing today following a report that a staff member may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

All contact visits have been suspended at the Suffolk County Correction Facility until further notice, Sheriff Erol Toulon announced this afternoon. Non-contact visits may still be scheduled in advance by calling 631-852-1893 or 631-852-1894. Visiting hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days per week with 30-minute sessions. Walk-in visits will not be allowed.

Guidance for individuals

Maintain social distancing — Stay at least three feet away from other people. Avoid crowded, enclosed spaces.

Wash your hands frequently — Use hot water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

Don’t touch your face — Virus germs on hands will be introduced into the body by touching mouth, nose and eyes.

Stay home if you are symptomatic — Self-isolate when fever, cough and respiratory symptoms are present. Contact your health care provider for advice.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.