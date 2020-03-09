Faculty and staff from each of the Riverhead school district’s school buildings went to the mat Friday night vying for supremacy in the annual Crazy Sports Night competition.

Riverhead High School came out on top with 29 points, followed by Riverhead Middle School, and Phillips Avenue.

The annual fundraising event — a family favorite — is hosted by the Riverhead PTO. All monies raised go to benefit the district’s children.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Emil Breitenbach Jr.

