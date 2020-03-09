The Riverhead Central School District is taking the threat of the coronavirus outbreak very seriously and is abiding by all of the guidance issued by the Federal Centers for Disease Control, the New York State Department of Health, the Suffolk County Department of Health and the New York State Education Department, Riverhead Schools Superintendent Dr. Aurelia Henriquez said in a letter to parents posted today on the school district’s website.

The district is diligently following its disinfecting routine in all buildings for the duration of this health concern. Special attention is being given to areas of frequent contact such as door handles, handrails and desktops. We are also beginning a daily routine to disinfect our school buses, Henriquez said.

Additionally, “out of an abundance of caution,” the district is prepared to ensure that our students continue to receive educational experiences in the event there is an emergency school closing, Henriquez said in an email this morning.

Each school is preparing an instructional plan for extended school closings that will be communicated directly to families via school messenger and will be posted on school websites in the event of a prolonged closing, the superintendent said.

Schools will post assignments, whenever possible, online so students who are absent from school can continue learning.

The district is exploring options to ensure students have remote access to learning if they are out of school for an extended period, Henriquez said.

“There are a number of online platforms/programs available to students who have access,” she said. “However, we will be communicating assignments in a variety of ways to ensure that all children have access to assignments.”

Any information regarding cancellations, postponements, or delays will be communicated by the school principal and/or the district, the superintendent said.

Shoreham-Wading River schools closed today after learning the spouse of a high school staff member is being monitored for coronavirus infection.

Henriquez reminded parents and students to follow health officials’ guidelines for preventing spread of the disease:

Wash your hands regularl. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. Be sure to also wash your fingertips. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, and then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm.

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose as much as possible.

Remain at home if you are feeling sick.

“We remain sensitive to implicit biases that may be associated with the virus,” Henriquez said in the letter to parents. “All members of our school community have the right to be safe, valued, educated and respected.”

The school website has a page of links to coronavirus resources.

