Shoreham-Wading River School District will reopen its schools tomorrow, the school district superintendent announced in a message on the district website this afternoon.

Superintendent Gerard Poole said the department of health has confirmed that no one in the district has tested positive for the coronavirus as of this afternoon.

He said the district received information early this morning indicating that a member of the district’s security team might have been exposed to an individual with the coronavirus.

“As we were waiting for further clarification from the Department of Health and the start of the school day was imminent, we felt it prudent to close in order to be overly cautious and in the best interest of our students/staff health,” Poole wrote.

The district today completed “a thorough and deep cleaning of all surfaces in our schools and our buses went through a deep disinfecting process,” Poole said.

All after-school activities for today remain canceled, as our custodial staff can prepare the schools for tomorrow.

The decision to close this morning, was not made lightly, Poole said.

“Tuesday, March 10 will be a normal school day for all of our district and we look forward to seeing our students and staff,” he wrote.

