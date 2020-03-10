Schools
K-12
- Glen Cove School District – closed Tuesday, March 10,.
- Locust Valley Central School District – closed Tuesday, March 10.
- Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District – closed Tuesday, March 10.
- Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District – closed Tuesday, March 10.
- Shoreham-Wading River School District – closed Monday, March 9. All buildings reopen Tuesday, March 10.
College & universities
- Columbia University – all classes suspended March 9 and 10
- Fordham University – all classes canceled March 9 and 10, online instruction to begin March 11
- Hofstra University – all in-person classes closed March 9 to March 13
- Juilliard – all in-person classes and activities canceled, moving to online instruction through March 29.
- New York University – all in-person classes in NYC canceled, moved to online instruction until March 27.
- St. John’s University – all campuses closed until March 27.
This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.