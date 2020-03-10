Schools

K-12

  • Glen Cove School District – closed Tuesday, March 10,.
  • Locust Valley Central School District – closed Tuesday, March 10.
  • Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District – closed Tuesday, March 10.
  • Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District – closed Tuesday, March 10.
  • Shoreham-Wading River School District – closed Monday, March 9. All buildings reopen Tuesday, March 10.

College & universities

  • Columbia University – all classes suspended March 9 and 10
  • Fordham University – all classes canceled March 9 and 10, online instruction to begin March 11
  • Hofstra University – all in-person classes closed March 9 to March 13
  • Juilliard – all in-person classes and activities canceled, moving to online instruction through March 29.
  • New York University – all in-person classes in NYC canceled, moved to online instruction until March 27.
  • St. John’s University – all campuses closed until March 27.

